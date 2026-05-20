/'Welcome to Rome, my friend!': Meloni shares photo with PM Modi after his arrival in Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took it to X to share a photo of herself and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Italy. The post was captioned, ''Welcome to Rome, my friend!" Besides this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with a painting depicting the ghats of Varanasi during his visit to Italy, the final stop of his five-nation tour. Artists also performed a traditional musical piece to welcome the Indian Prime Minister. One of the performers said, “We played the traditional tune based on Raga Hamsadhwani, and we made a composition together with all the musicians, creating this piece together for the Prime Minister of India.”

The artist added, “I feel full of energy and motivated to spread more of the Indian values and the Indian arts in Italy and all over Europe.” Earlier, PM Modi arrived in Rome on Tuesday (May 19) for the final leg of his five-nation tour. During the visit, he is scheduled to meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella, hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and participate in diplomatic engagements before departing for India on Wednesday.

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In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Landed in Rome, Italy. I will be meeting President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and holding discussions with them. This visit will focus on how to boost India-Italy cooperation, especially focusing on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 will also be reviewed. I will also be visiting the Headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and strengthening India’s commitment to multilateralism as well as global food security.”

PM Modi had previously visited Italy in June 2024 to attend the G7 Summit. Before arriving in Rome, the prime minister was in Oslo, where he participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and held engagements aimed at strengthening India’s partnership with Nordic nations. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a post on X, said, “PM Narendra Modi departs from Oslo after a successful visit encompassing important outcomes which open a new chapter in India-Nordic and India-Norway partnerships. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Rome for his last leg of the 5-country visit.”