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'Welcome to Rome, my friend!': Meloni shares photo with PM Modi after his arrival in Italy

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: May 20, 2026, 04:56 IST | Updated: May 20, 2026, 04:56 IST
'Welcome to Rome, my friend!': Meloni shares photo with PM Modi after his arrival in Italy

Giorgia Meloni and Narendra Modi Photograph: (X (@GiorgiaMeloni))

Story highlights

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shares a photo with Indian PM Modi after he landed in Italy for the final leg of the five-nation tour

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took it to X to share a photo of herself and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Italy. The post was captioned, ''Welcome to Rome, my friend!" Besides this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with a painting depicting the ghats of Varanasi during his visit to Italy, the final stop of his five-nation tour. Artists also performed a traditional musical piece to welcome the Indian Prime Minister. One of the performers said, “We played the traditional tune based on Raga Hamsadhwani, and we made a composition together with all the musicians, creating this piece together for the Prime Minister of India.”

The artist added, “I feel full of energy and motivated to spread more of the Indian values and the Indian arts in Italy and all over Europe.” Earlier, PM Modi arrived in Rome on Tuesday (May 19) for the final leg of his five-nation tour. During the visit, he is scheduled to meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella, hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and participate in diplomatic engagements before departing for India on Wednesday.

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In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Landed in Rome, Italy. I will be meeting President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and holding discussions with them. This visit will focus on how to boost India-Italy cooperation, especially focusing on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 will also be reviewed. I will also be visiting the Headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and strengthening India’s commitment to multilateralism as well as global food security.”

PM Modi had previously visited Italy in June 2024 to attend the G7 Summit. Before arriving in Rome, the prime minister was in Oslo, where he participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and held engagements aimed at strengthening India’s partnership with Nordic nations. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a post on X, said, “PM Narendra Modi departs from Oslo after a successful visit encompassing important outcomes which open a new chapter in India-Nordic and India-Norway partnerships. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Rome for his last leg of the 5-country visit.”

During the summit in Oslo, PM Modi met leaders from Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in green technology, climate action, trade, innovation, artificial intelligence, Arctic research, and defence collaboration. India and the Nordic countries also elevated their ties to a “Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership”, reaffirming their commitment to deeper cooperation based on shared democratic values and sustainable development goals. Norway marked the fourth leg of Prime Minister Modi’s five-nation visit. Before visiting Oslo, he had travelled to the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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