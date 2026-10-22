/ENG vs SL: Harry Brook breaks Shubman Gill’s record for fastest ODI double century

England’s white-ball captain Harry Brook created history on Thursday (Oct 22) by becoming the first English batter to score a double century in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). He also became the fastest player to reach the milestone in the 50-over format, surpassing India’s Shubman Gill, who had reached the mark in 117 balls against the West Indies. Brook achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series in Rawalpindi, smashing 202 runs off 116 balls, including 21 fours and 10 sixes, at a strike rate of 174.14.

Overall, in 46 ODIs, Brook has scored 1,737 runs in 46 innings at an average of 41.35, including four centuries and eight half-centuries.

The England skipper also crossed the 7,000-run mark in international cricket. In 158 international appearances, he has scored 7,049 runs at an average of 44.89 and a strike rate above 103. His tally includes 16 centuries and 36 half-centuries, with a highest score of 317.

England post 429 against Sri Lanka

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and asked England to bat first. England openers Tom Banton and Ben Duckett put together 74 runs for the first wicket. Banton scored 50 off 51 balls, including nine fours, while Duckett made 29 off 39 balls, hitting two fours.

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After both openers were dismissed, England were reduced to 85/2. Brook then joined Joe Root and the pair added 159 runs to put England back in control. Root scored 69 off 66 balls, including eight fours.

In the end, Will Jacks provided a strong finish, scoring an unbeaten 66 off just 30 balls, including eight fours and three sixes, as England posted an imposing total of 429/4.