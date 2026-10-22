/SA vs AUS, 2nd Test: Bavuma, bowlers shine as Proteas hand Australia an innings defeat to level series

South Africa delivered a dominant performance to beat Australia by an innings and 31 runs in the second Test at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Thursday (Oct 22), levelling the three-match series 1-1. After the Proteas slipped to 110/6, captain Temba Bavuma produced a magnificent 179 off 334 balls, hitting 18 fours and a six to lead the fightback. Marco Jansen contributed 85 off 100 balls, while Simon Harmer scored 82 off 157 deliveries as South Africa declared at 425/9.

South Africa have won 28 of the 33 Tests in which they enforced the follow-on, with the remaining five ending in draws. Australia, meanwhile, have lost 30 and drawn 11 of the 41 Tests in which they were asked to bat again.

Australia struggled in their first innings, managing just 99 in 42.3 overs. Jansen took five wickets for 33 runs, while Wiaan Mulder and Kagiso Rabada claimed two wickets each. Steve Smith was their highest scorer with 28 runs.

Following on, Australia fought back through Travis Head, who scored a determined 121 off 190 balls, including 15 fours. It was the first time Australia lost an international match in which Head scored a century, across 21 such occasions.

The only other instance in which his team did not win was a drawn Test against India in Brisbane in 2024, where he scored 152.

Marnus Labuschagne made 39, Scott Boland scored 40 off 166 balls and Alex Carey remained unbeaten on 37. However, Rabada took four wickets and Mulder claimed three as Australia were bowled out for 295 in 107.1 overs.