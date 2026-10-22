/IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Samson, Dhir shine as India beat New Zealand by four wickets

India began the five-match T20I series against New Zealand with a four-wicket victory in Christchurch on Thursday (Oct 22), taking a 1-0 lead. Sanju Samson top-scored with a superb 67, while Naman Dhir’s unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls proved crucial as India chased down the 226-run target with four wickets remaining. Samson and Abhishek Sharma gave India a flying start with an aggressive approach, as Samson brought up his half-century off just 23 balls before Sharma was dismissed by Michael Bracewell for a quickfire 29 off 12 deliveries.

India finished the powerplay at 94/1 but suffered a mini-collapse after Samson was dismissed by Mitchell Santner for 67 off 33 balls. Tilak Varma (6) and Ishan Kishan (1) also fell cheaply, putting India under pressure.

Axar Patel scored 24, while captain Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings with a 42 off 28 balls. However, Iyer’s dismissal in the 19th over left India needing a strong finish.

Dhir stepped up at the crucial moment, smashing five fours and two sixes and guided India towards the target and sealed the win with a mighty six in the final over, with two balls remaining.

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Earlier, Glenn Phillips’ unbeaten 82 off 40 balls powered New Zealand to 225/4, their highest total in home T20Is. Finn Allen provided an explosive start with 45 off 24 balls, while Tim Seifert scored 24 off 17 deliveries.

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Allen and Seifert attacked the Indian bowlers during the powerplay, helping New Zealand reach 65/1 in six overs. Allen was dismissed by Axar Patel, while Daryl Mitchell added 28 off 19 balls before falling to Arshdeep Singh.

Phillips then took charge, building a crucial partnership with Bevon Jacobs, who scored 31 off 16 balls and the pair added 73 runs before Jacobs was run out.

Phillips continued his attacking intent, hitting eight fours and three sixes to remain unbeaten on 82. Michael Bracewell scored seven not out as New Zealand finished strongly at 225/4.