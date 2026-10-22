/Australian pacer Megan Schutt faces two-match ban over medication breach

Australian fast bowler Megan Schutt has been handed a two-match ban by Cricket Australia for failing to follow guidelines on the use of prescription medication. As a result, she will miss the third and final T20I against New Zealand at home and Adelaide Strikers’ opening match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season against Melbourne Stars on Oct 31.

“Australian player Megan Schutt has been suspended for two matches,” Cricket Australia confirmed via a statement.

“The breach was a failure to adhere to requirements under the Sports Science and Sports Medicine guidelines with regard to prescription medication. This relates to a single incidence which occurred while out of competition and was not for performance enhancing purposes,” the statement added.

“The two-match ban includes all international and domestic cricket. We will continue to provide appropriate support to Megan and reinforce the standards and responsibilities expected of everyone representing our game,” the statement continued.

Schutt accepted the suspension and apologised for the breach in her own statement.

“I fully accept the penalty handed down and apologise for failing to meet the standards expected of me,” Schutt said.

“I am sorry for the attention this has caused and appreciate the support I have received. While this occurred out of competition and was not performance related, I understand that I am responsible for following the Sports Science and Sports Medicine Guidelines, which players receive regular education on, and I should have adhered to these guidelines,” she added.

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Australia have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand and will look to complete a clean sweep in the final match in Sydney on Thursday.