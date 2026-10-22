/Bruno Fernandes calls out under-fire Man Utd manager Carrick after Como drubbing

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has openly criticised manager Michael Carrick following the club's worst defeat in Europe in 30 years on Wednesday (Oct 21) against Como. United lost the match 4-1 in Como—their second loss in three European matches. The loss has put Carrick in danger of losing his job as the United manager, and a decision is expected to be taken before next Sunday's match against Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League. United have managed to win only two matches in 11 games across competitions this season, leaving Carrick under immense pressure after the latest defeat.

Bruno Fernandes hits back at Carrick after drubbing at Como

United conceded the first goal in the second minute of the match and could never recover from there. They subsequently conceded three more goals in the 49th, 57th, and 76th minutes before scoring one in the first minute of injury time post-90 minutes.

Fernandes was visibly unhappy with Carrick's tactics and said during the match: "It’s a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence."

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Upon being asked specifically about Carrick's tactics being wrong, he added: "That’s on the manager and staff to see, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable. As you saw with them, the centre-back was coming to mark me in my own half. We need to do that as a team but we were unable to."

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How Carrick responded to Fernandes' criticism

Carrick, at the post-match press conference, was asked about his position and Fernandes' criticism, to which he said: "Listen, I’ve not given my own position any thought. [My thoughts are] for the supporters—I was one of them watching that and I wasn’t happy at all."