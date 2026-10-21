/Double Blow for PSG: Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia injured in Barcelona clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could be without star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL in the Champions League win against Barcelona while Ousmane Dembele also faces weeks out of action, the European champions said on Wednesday. PSG said Kvaratskhelia "is set to undergo surgery in the coming days" after he suffered the injury in the 4-2 league phase win against Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Kvaratskhelia slumped to the turf without any apparent contact and left the pitch just before the hour mark. The club gave no timeline for his return to action but recovery from anterior cruciate ligament surgery typically takes between six and nine months, meaning the Georgia international can at best hope to be back for the closing stages of the season.

"Why me? I've never left anything to chance. I'd probably prepared for this match better than I ever have before. I thought I was ready for anything, but not for this," Kvaratskhelia posted in Georgian on Instagram.

The 25-year-old added that he was "ready to spend these next months in work, pain and tears".

The former Napoli winger has established himself as one of Europe's most exciting attacking players and played a leading role in helping PSG to win back-to-back Champions League titles in the last two seasons.

Like Dembele, he is one of the contenders for the Ballon d'Or, which will be awarded on Monday.

The club said Dembele, the current Ballon d'Or holder, as well as PSG's captain and central defender Marquinhos will both be sidelined for "several weeks" with thigh injuries they suffered in the win against Barcelona.

Dembele, 29, had to be substituted after 20 minutes due to his injury while Brazil international Marquinhos was withdrawn after an hour. France international Dembele, who scored six goals at this year's World Cup, struggled with injuries last season and PSG coach Luis Enrique used him sparingly in Ligue 1, preferring to keep him for Champions League games.

Dembele was also beset by injuries at his previous club, Barcelona.

In the absence of two of their attacking stars, PSG will need to rely on summer signings Maghnes Akliouche, Mika Godts and Ferran Torres, the Spain international who scored the winning goal in the World Cup final in July.