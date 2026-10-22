/Will Rohit and Kohli play ODI World Cup 2027? BCCI president Manhas says board 'not in a position to comment'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas has clarified that the board doesn't decide which players should be in the team. Manhas said that the decision on the inclusion or exclusion of players lies with the selectors and the coaches. He made the comments regarding veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma potentially playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

BCCI president Manhas speaks on Kohli and Rohit playing the 2027 ODI World Cup

Ever since Virat and Rohit announced their retirements from T20Is (after the 2024 T20 World Cup) and Tests, there has been a debate going on about the duo getting to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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Speaking on the matter, Manhas, while talking to Sportstar, said: "As far as the BCCI is concerned, we are not in a position to comment, as it all depends on the selectors and the coaches."

"But, from my perspective, fitness and performance should be the criteria for selection, definitely not age. If someone is fit to play, performing well and winning games for the country, that should be the only criterion we focus on," he added.

Virat and Rohit, both former skippers, have led India in ODI World Cups but never won a trophy as captain. Under Virat, India reached the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final where the team lost to New Zealand. Rohit, meanwhile, led India in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home where they suffered a heartbreak against Australia in the final.

Rohit and Virat in ODIs