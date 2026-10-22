/Ex-England great James Anderson forced to retire from county cricket? Boyhood club Lancashire opts against renewing contract

Former England great James Anderson may have very well played his last cricket match after reportedly being informed by Lancashire that the county won't be renewing his contract for next season. Anderson had been on a season-by-season contract with his boyhood club after retiring from international duties in 2024. The decision was taken after Lancashire finished second-from-bottom in Division Two of the County Championship this season. Anderson, however, took 50 wickets at an average of 17 while leading the side, though that couldn't help the side turn their season around.

Is Jimmy Anderson being forced to call time on his County career?

After the dismal season for Lancashire, which saw the club finish at their lowest position in the two-division era, there was a change of management. Daniel Gidney stood down as chief executive and Mark Chilton was let go as director of cricket. The club brought in Richard Kenyon from Nottinghamshire as the new chief executive and Paul Farbrace as the new director of cricket from Sussex.

As reported by The Times on Wednesday (Oct 21), Kenyon and Farbrace, who doesn't start officially until next month, informed Anderson that the veteran is not in their future plans, with a revival of the county club on the cards.

Anderson's record in county cricket

Since his debut in 2002, Anderson has played 315 first-class matches and taken 1,193 wickets with 51 four-fors, 56 five-fors, and six 10-wicket hauls. In Tests, he represented England in 188 matches and took 704 wickets - third-most overall behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) - and the most ever for a pacer. Anderson, after retiring from Test cricket in July 2024, was also knighted for his service to the game nearly 12 months ago.