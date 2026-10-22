/Saudi Arabia targeted yacht carrying 14 Indians in Red Sea, rescue underway, Houthis claim

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed that Saudi Arabia targeted a yacht carrying 14 Indian nationals near Zuqar Island in the Red Sea, adding that their forces are attempting to rescue those on board.

Yahya Saree, the Houthis’ military spokesperson, made the claim in a statement posted on X on Thursday, citing “preliminary information”. The island lies near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a key maritime passage.

“The Saudi enemy is targeting an Indian yacht near Zuqar Island, carrying 14 people of Indian nationality, according to preliminary information. The Yemeni Armed Forces are rescuing them and will provide more details later,” Saree said.

He alleged that the incident threatened international navigation and called on the international community to intervene.

The statement did not mention any casualties, and the allegation had not been independently confirmed in the information provided.

Indian national killed in Dammam Airport attack

The claim comes amid growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis. On Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said that one Indian national was killed and two others were injured in an attack on Dammam Airport in eastern Saudi Arabia.

India condemned the attacks on its nationals and infrastructure in the country. However, authorities have not identified those responsible for the airport attack or provided further details. The Houthis have not commented on the incident.

Aramco evacuates staff as attacks intensify

Meanwhile, Saudi oil giant Aramco asked remaining staff to evacuate its headquarters on Thursday as disruptions linked to the ongoing attacks deepened, AFP reported, citing two sources.

Non-essential employees had already been working remotely after the headquarters in eastern Saudi Arabia was hit last week, three sources told AFP, speaking anonymously for security reasons.

Saudi Arabia also said it had intercepted four drones in the Riyadh area and near the holy city of Medina.

The latest developments follow the collapse in July of a years-long truce in Yemen’s civil war. The Iran-backed Houthis are fighting Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which is supported by a Saudi-led coalition.