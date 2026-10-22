/‘Completely unacceptable’: India condemns attacks on Saudi airport, oil field; 1 Indian killed, 3 injured

India on Thursday (Oct 22) strongly condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and the Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on Wednesday (Oct 21). The Ministry of External Affairs raised concerns over Houthi strikes on the kingdom’s civilian and energy infrastructure, saying that these attacks have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries. One Indian national was killed, while three others were injured in the attacks.

In a statement, the ministry said, “We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21. These attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.”

Indian national killed, three injured

In the attack on Dammam airport, one Indian national was killed, and two others were injured. Another Indian national was injured in the Shaybah oil field attack. The MEA expressed condolences to the bereaved family and wished speedy recovery of those wounded. It added that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh is in contact with the Saudi authorities and would provide necessary assistance.

“One Indian national unfortunately died and two others were injured in the attack on Dammam airport, while another Indian national was injured in the attack on the Shaybah oil field,” the MEA said. “We convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wish speedy recovery to those injured. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh is in contact with the Saudi authorities and will provide all possible assistance.”

‘Attacks must cease immediately’