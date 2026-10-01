/Tu Hai Meri Kiran first look out: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal to star in romantic thriller

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to share the screen for the first time since their marriage in the upcoming romantic thriller Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The makers of the film revealed the first look and the release date of the much-anticipated project on Thursday.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Tu Hai Meri Kiran first look is out!

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are once again coming together in a romantic thriller titled Tu Hai Meri Kiran, after previously working together in Double XL. Since their wedding in 2024, the film marks their first project together.

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On October 1 (Thursday), the makers unveiled the first look, offering audiences a glimpse of the upcoming film. Written and directed by Karan Rawal, the poster sets an intriguing tone for the film, bringing together romance, mystery, and suspense while keeping the story firmly under wraps. With its striking visuals and the pairing of Sonakshi and Zaheer, the first look leaves audiences with plenty to wonder about.

Along with the film's poster, the release date for Tu Hai Meri Kiran has also been revealed. The film is set to release in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for many years and, taking their relationship to the next level, tied the knot on June 22, 2024, in a simple and intimate wedding at their home. Sinha wore her mother's white saree on her big day, while Iqbal wore a matching kurta-pyjama.