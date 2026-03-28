/'Made for each other': Shatrughan Sinha supports Sonakshi Sinha’s interfaith wedding to Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's chemistry is often praised on social media. The actor couple tied the knot in 2024 and are loved on the internet for their prank videos. But the two have also faced criticism from many for their interfaith marriage. Recently, Shatrughan Sinha opened up about their wedding and showed support for his daughter.

Sinha and Iqbal's civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act drew widespread attention, and at that time, social media was flooded with discussions about the same.

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Shatrughan Sinha supports his daughter

During an interview with News18, the veteran actor strongly stated that his family fully supports the couple's decision. “Bilkul theek thaak hai. Hum bahut khush hai. Sonakshi ki jo shaadi hui hai, made for each other lagte hain dono. (Everything is fine. We are very happy. Sonakshi is married; they both seem made for each other),” he said.

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They are happy

He further shared that both are happy in their marriage, and they are capable of making their own decisions. "Bachche jawan hai, bachche adults hai. Agar woh khush hai, toh miya-biwi raazi toh kya karega Qazi. Hume unka saath dena chahiye. Wholeheartedly, chattaan ki tarah unke saath ho (The children are young, the children are adults. If they are happy, if the husband and wife are happy, then what can the Qazi do? I support them wholeheartedly, like a rock)," he added.

About Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's relationship

According to reports, Sinha and Iqbal first met in 2016 during a gathering hosted by Salman Khan and kept their relationship private for years. While there were certain rumours, nothing was confirmed.