Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna mobbed by fans in Anantapur

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in February this year and will already be seen together as a couple on screen for the film Ranabaali. The duo marked their one-month anniversary and were seen in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, on the sets of their upcoming film. However, a swarm of fans became too close, leading to them getting mobbed.
Viral clip of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's
The newlywed couple visited a local Hanuman temple to seek blessings. Several videos were shared on social media in which Vijay Deverakonda was seen being very protective of Rashmika close and shielding her as a large crowd gathered, eager for a glimpse of the couple.
However, one video shows a situation escalating a bit as the crowd jostles to get close to the couple, while their security keeps them at a distance. While they were getting near to their car.