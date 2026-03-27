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Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna mobbed by fans in Anantapur

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 27, 2026, 23:14 IST | Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 23:14 IST
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna mobbed by fans in Anantapur

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were seen on the sets of Ranabaali. However, the fan frenzy led to the couple being mobbed. 

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in February this year and will already be seen together as a couple on screen for the film Ranabaali. The duo marked their one-month anniversary and were seen in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, on the sets of their upcoming film. However, a swarm of fans became too close, leading to them getting mobbed.

Viral clip of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's

The newlywed couple visited a local Hanuman temple to seek blessings. Several videos were shared on social media in which Vijay Deverakonda was seen being very protective of Rashmika close and shielding her as a large crowd gathered, eager for a glimpse of the couple.

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However, one video shows a situation escalating a bit as the crowd jostles to get close to the couple, while their security keeps them at a distance. While they were getting near to their car.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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