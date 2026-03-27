Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna mobbed by fans in Anantapur

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in February this year and will already be seen together as a couple on screen for the film Ranabaali. The duo marked their one-month anniversary and were seen in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, on the sets of their upcoming film. However, a swarm of fans became too close, leading to them getting mobbed.

Viral clip of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's

The newlywed couple visited a local Hanuman temple to seek blessings. Several videos were shared on social media in which Vijay Deverakonda was seen being very protective of Rashmika close and shielding her as a large crowd gathered, eager for a glimpse of the couple.

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