/Ranabaali song Endhayya Saami out! Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's first look leaves fans gushing | Watch

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently tied the knot in Udaipur, and the duo sent fans to frenzy after sharing a glimpse of their dreamy traditional wedding. Adding to the celebration, the makers of Ranabaali have surprised the viewers by unveiling the first look of the real-life couple from their upcoming period action drama. The latest release features a video song and a striking poster.

Mandanna and Deverakonda got married on February 26 in a private ceremony in Udaipur, which was attended by close friends and family.

Ranabaali and Jayamma first look

While fans were still celebrating the wedding pictures, the team of Ranabaali shared a special glimpse featuring the couple as Ranabaali and Jayamma. Taking the poster to social media, the makers wrote, "Our RANABAALI and JAYAMMA. Together, forever. Celebrating their love with this special surprise. Ranabaali Grand release worldwide on September 11th."

Along with the poster, the team has also dropped a one-minute romantic track titled Endhayya Saami. Set against a historical backdrop, the song shares glimpses from the lives of the newly married Ranabaali and Jayamma. One frame in the video also shares a message for the real-life couple: "Happy Married Life Vijay & Rashmika."

The video opens with post-wedding traditional welcome rituals followed by moments from the characters' daily lives. Fans have praised the chemistry between Rashmika and Vijay, who previously worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.



Another version of the track, O Mere Saajan (Hindi), has also been released. It is composed by Ajay-Atul and features vocals by Shweta Mohan and Javed Ali, with lyrics penned by Kshitij Patwardhan. The Telugu version has lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry and vocals by Shweta Mohan and Ajay Gogavale.

About Ranabaali

Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, features Vijay Deverakonda as a freedom fighter named Ranabaali and Rashmika Mandanna as Jayamma. The film also stars Arnold Vosloo as the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series, it is set in 19th-century colonial India and is inspired by real-life events that took place between 1854 and 1878 during British rule.