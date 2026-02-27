/Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna met PM Narendra Modi, share invite

On February 26, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda solemnized their union in a traditional wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple made their relationship public only a few days ahead of their wedding, but they had been silently preparing for their big day, sending out invitations and personally inviting several dignitaries, including the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

The couple got married as per Telugu rituals at ITC Mementos in Udaipur. The wedding was a private event attended by close friends and family members

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda invited PM Modi

Ahead of the wedding, Rashmika and Vijay personally invited PM Modi to their wedding. A day after the wedding, photos of the couple went viral when they met PM Modi to invite him.

The pictures showed the couple interacting with PM Modi and gifting him a shawl. In another photo, Rashmika and Vijay are seen posing with PM Modi. For their meeting with the PM, Vijay wore an all-white traditional outfit. Meanwhile, Rashmika looked beautiful in a white suit with golden embroidery. She kept her look simple with her hair open and a bindi on her forehead.If reports are to be believed, the couple invited PM Modi for their reception that is set to take place in Hyderabad, India.

After their wedding on Feb 26, the couple's picture with Home Minister Amit Shah went viral.

Vijay and Rashmika get married

On February 26, Vijay and Rashmika got married in a traditional ceremony. Hours after the news broke that the couple had tied the knot, they released photos from the ceremony.

Making their wedding Instagram official, the couple shared sweet love notes for each other.

In her post on Instagram, Mandanna introduced fans to her ‘husband’ ‘Mr Vijay Deverakonda’. "I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! it’s full party time now!Let’s have the bestestest life ever together!I love you! " wrote Rashmika.