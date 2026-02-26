Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda are married: Couple's team distribute sweets outside venue

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda are married: Couple's team distribute sweets outside venue

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Feb 26, 2026, 14:47 IST | Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 14:47 IST
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda are married: Couple's team distribute sweets outside venue

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda team distribute sweets outside venue Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally tied the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple, who are known for their work in the South Indian Film Industry, have been dating for several years now. 

On 26 Feb, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They have yet to make their relationship official, but as the world awaits their first images, sweets from the occasion of their wedding were distributed to the paparazzi, media, and people gathered outside the hotel in the city where the wedding was held.

An hour after the wedding had taken place, members of the actor's team stepped outside the ITC hotel to distribute boxes of sweets to people. Several videos have gone viral showing the team distributing the sweets.

Another paparazzi video shows the team handing out sweet boxes to children outside the hotel.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: Rashmika -Vijay are married; second ceremony to be held in evening- More details

Vijay and Rashmika get married: Here’s what we know

Vijay and Rashmika finally got hitched after three days of pre-wedding festivities. If reports are to be believed, the couple got married in the morning. The wedding ceremonies were held in both Telugu and Kodava traditions, respecting Vijay and Rashmika’s cultural roots.

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai took to X and shared, “Finally vijaydeverakonda got married to rashmikamandanna today morning at 10:10 am. Wishing the lovely couple all the best.”

For over two days, the couple shared glimpses of their wedding festivities. On 25 Feb, a day before their wedding, they shared photos from their Haldi ceremony.

The pictures showcased the beautiful decorations of marigolds, roses, and lilies at their wedding, with placards reading “Rushie,” Rashmika’s nickname, and “Vijay.” The couple got married after years of dating and keeping their relationship a secret from the world.

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Share on twitter

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

Trending Topics