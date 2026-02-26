/Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda are married: Couple's team distribute sweets outside venue

On 26 Feb, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They have yet to make their relationship official, but as the world awaits their first images, sweets from the occasion of their wedding were distributed to the paparazzi, media, and people gathered outside the hotel in the city where the wedding was held.

An hour after the wedding had taken place, members of the actor's team stepped outside the ITC hotel to distribute boxes of sweets to people. Several videos have gone viral showing the team distributing the sweets.

Another paparazzi video shows the team handing out sweet boxes to children outside the hotel.

Vijay and Rashmika get married: Here’s what we know

Vijay and Rashmika finally got hitched after three days of pre-wedding festivities. If reports are to be believed, the couple got married in the morning. The wedding ceremonies were held in both Telugu and Kodava traditions, respecting Vijay and Rashmika’s cultural roots.

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai took to X and shared, “Finally vijaydeverakonda got married to rashmikamandanna today morning at 10:10 am. Wishing the lovely couple all the best.”

For over two days, the couple shared glimpses of their wedding festivities. On 25 Feb, a day before their wedding, they shared photos from their Haldi ceremony.