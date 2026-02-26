/Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda are married; second ceremony to be held in evening- More details

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding is one of the high-profile events of this year. Finally, the Geetha Govindam stars have tied the knot in Udaipur and are a married couple now! However, the interesting addition to their auspicious day is there won't be one wedding, but two. Let's delve in to know when the second traditional ceremony will be happening.

Second wedding ceremony of Rashmika and Vijay to happen in Udaipur?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are officially married, as the couple reportedly performed the wedding rituals according to Andhra customs. According to reports, the couple will be performing wedding rituals as per the Kodava customs at 4 pm that will honour Rashmika's tradition.

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai took to X and shared, “Finally vijaydeverakonda got married to rashmikamandanna today morning at 10:10 am. Wishing the lovely couple all the best.”

For the unversed, the wedding is being held in Udaipur, with several pre-wedding festivities also taking place at the luxurious ITC Mementos Ekaaya Udaipur. Reportedly, the private event features only around 100 guests, which included close family, friends and a few members from the Telugu film industry. Their pre-wedding festivities hosted by the couple included cricket-volleyball matches, a Japanese-themed dinner, and much more.

What is the Kodava tradition in which Rashmika and Vijay will be tying the knot for the second time?

The couple's culture is a blend of two traditions. While Vijay and Rashmika's wedding was held in the morning as per Vijay's side of Andhra's customs. But Rashmika's Kodava heritage from Coorg is in a unique union as well. But how is it different from other wedding rituals?

The Kodava wedding originated from the Kodava community from the Kodagu district, also known as Coorg. The wedding day begins with the ceremonial bath in which the turmeric, oil and holy water are applied to the bride and groom by elders. Then it is accompanied by traditional songs which purify and prepare the couple for married life. Followed by garland exchange and tying of mangalya (sacred thread).

For Kodava people, marriage is all about partnership and sharing. The aruva lists out the properties in which the bride has been given rights. Though not that big of a matter, it is done to denote that the bride has a right over everything.

Blessings from PM Narendran Modi to Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent his best wishes to the duo ahead of their marriage. Reportedly, the wedding invitation was sent by Vijay Deverakonda's parents to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, the PM has responded to the letter which said, "It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion. It marks the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. With the spirit of Saat Pavitra Phere, meaning having taken seven steps together, the couple become friends for life."

“May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners,” the Prime Minister's letter stated.