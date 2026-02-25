/Finally! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s first glimpse from their wedding festivities goes viral

It's finally here! The first video of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna from their wedding festivities has surfaced online, and fans cannot stop gushing over it. The popular pair are set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. Celebrations have begun a few days ahead of the wedding day. A video has surfaced online which shows Deverakonda and Mandanna walking hand-in-hand during their sangeet ceremony.

The candid frame captures the couple walking together. Rashmika looked elegant in a shimmery lehenga, while Vijay complemented her in a black traditional kurta.

Virosh’s sangeet night

According to reports, the sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday. The ceremony had the couple dancing and celebrating alongside close friends and family members. The evening's playlist was deeply personal, featuring hit songs from Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s films.

Tracks from Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, which showcased Vijay and Rashmika's on-screen chemistry, were among the highlights.

The nostalgic mood continued with songs like Kalyani Vachaa Vachaa and Inkem Inkem.

The biggest crowd-puller turned out to be the viral Peelings track from Pushpa: The Rise. The song had guests flocking to the dance floor, turning the celebration into a high-energy affair.

The sangeet decor included romantic photos of the couple from their private albums adorning the venue.

An Intimate Celebration

Sources reveal that the couple chose to keep their sangeet ceremony intimate, inviting only their closest friends and family members.

A grand reception is reportedly being planned separately for colleagues from the film industry and other celebrities on March 4, days after their wedding.

Earlier in the day, Vijay and Rashmika had taken to their respective Instagram Stories to offer a glimpse into their intimate haldi ceremony.