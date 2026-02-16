/Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's wedding date revealed; viral invitation card sparks curiosity

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna continue to make headlines due to their wedding rumours. The speculation has intensified recently after a wedding invitation surfaced online claiming that the two stars are set to tie the knot on February 26.

The wedding invitation went viral

The alleged invite, reportedly signed by Deverakonda, has sent fans to frenzy, and they are waiting for an official confirmation. It mentions that the couple has planned to get married on 26.02.26 in an intimate ceremony.

Viral invitation card Photograph: (X)

The invite also includes a message inviting guests to bless the couple as they begin a new chapter together. The note is said to be written "on behalf of Rashmika & myself." Additionally, it claims that post-wedding, Deverakonda and Mandanna will be hosting a reception in Hyderabad, with one version of the card mentioning Taj Krishna as the venue.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the teams of both actors yet.

Wedding to happen in Udaipur?

Several rumours claim that the wedding is set to take place at a heritage site in Udaipur, with some reports mentioning City Palace as the location. It is said that the couple is planning a private ceremony with close family and friends, followed by a grand reception for industry colleagues.

About Deverakonda and Mandanna's relationship

The speculations around the duo's relationship surfaced in 2018, since their on-screen pairing in Geetha Govindam, followed by Dear Comrade in 2019. Linked romantically for years, they were frequently spotted together in travel pictures as well as public appearances. However, neither of them has officially confirmed their relationship.

