/Rashmika Mandanna talks about ideal partner, says she would 'marry' Vijay Deverakonda

Actor Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly set to get married. However, there is no confirmation on whether the reports are true or not.

The reports are rife about Mandanna and Deverakonda, stating that the two are set to tie the knot in February 2026, months after their secret engagement. Amid the rumours, Rashmika has spoken about what she looks for in her partner and who is one actor that she would marry.

Rashmika Mandanna talks about the ideal partner she wants

Speaking with Honest Townhall, Rashmika talked about wanting someone in her life who is capable of understanding her at a deep level.

''I am not talking in the generic sense. It is an understanding of life from his own perspective. How does he perceive certain situations? I want someone who is open to understanding. Someone who is genuinely nice and someone who can fight a war with me, or for me. If there is a war against me tomorrow, I know that man will fight with me. I will do the same. I will take a bullet for him any day. That is my kind of person,” she said, via HT.

During the conversation, when asked who she would kill, marry and date among the actors she had worked with so far.

In response to the question, the actor stated that she would marry Vijay, likely suggesting that the circulating reports are true.

When it comes to dating, Rashmika said that she would date Naruto, the famous anime character.

Is Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda getting married?

While nothing is confirmed so far, but if reports are to be believed, Rashmika and Deverakonda are set to tie the knot next year, and the Thamma actress has already started the preparations. A source told HT that the actress has travelled to Udaipur for a recce of the hotels where the grand wedding will take place.

About Rashmika and Vijay's relationship