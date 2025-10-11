/Wait! Did Rashmika Mandanna just confirm her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda? Fans finally spot the ring

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has finally given fans a sparkling confirmation of her engagement with long-time rumored beau Vijay Deverakonda. Days after reports of their intimate Hyderabad engagement ceremony surfaced, the Pushpa star shared a new Instagram video, and it’s the dazzling ring on her finger that’s got everyone talking.

In the video, Rashmika is seen sitting on the floor, playfully interacting with her pet dog, Aura, while the recently released song Rahein Na Rahein Hum from her upcoming film Thamma plays in the background. Dressed casually and smiling ear to ear, the actress’s diamond ring gleamed prominently on her left hand, and fans were quick to spot it.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sharing the clip, Rashmika wrote, “This was the first song I heard from the film while shooting, and still... I’m in LOVE with this songgg. Also, can we talk about Aura vibing with meee? Imagine she knew that the girl on the screen is me... she would be so confused! I wish she could talk ya! or rather sing this song!!”

However, while Rashmika’s post was about her upcoming movie, fans were more focused on the ring. One comment read, “Finally, we caught the ring!” while another said, “You posted this just to show your engagement ring, didn’t you?”

Inside Rashmika and Vijay’s engagement

According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got engaged on October 3 in a private ceremony at Vijay’s Hyderabad home. The event was attended only by family and a few close friends. A source close to the couple revealed that the engagement took place soon after Rashmika returned from Italy, where she had been shooting for Cocktail 2.

Vijay was also recently spotted wearing his engagement ring during a family visit to Puttaparthi to seek blessings at the Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi. His team has since confirmed that the couple is planning a grand wedding in February 2026.

Rashmika and Vijay’s love story

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s chemistry first sparked onscreen in their 2018 hit Geetha Govindam, followed by Dear Comrade (2019). Over the years, they’ve often been spotted together at events and vacations, though both have maintained a low profile about their relationship. Fans, however, have pieced together hints from their social media posts, spotting matching locations and similar captions.

The couple was last seen together at the 43rd India Day Parade in New York, where they led the event as chief guests.

What’s next for the stars

On the work front, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of Thamma, a horror-comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar (Munjya fame). The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is slated for release on October 21. She will also appear in Cocktail 2 alongside Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor.

Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, was last seen in the Telugu action-thriller Kingdom (2025), directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

