/'Hate messages are coming from Pakistan': Sameer Wankhede on defamation suit against Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment

Former Mumbai Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede, has spoken about the defamation suit he filed against Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment (owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan), over the series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'.



On the defamation case filed by him against Red Chillies and Netflix, Wankhede said, "My personal belief is that this has nothing to do with my job or my profession. In my personal capacity, I've approached the Delhi High Court. I wouldn't like to comment on the court proceedings or the issues involved, as the matter is sub judice... This is a matter of self-respect, personal dignity, and personal honour."

He added, "Whatever satire or parody you create, do it with your own people or profession. Today, the issue of drug abuse has become a major issue for our nation, and by highlighting such things, you're insulting not just one person, but those who have worked with me, and others who fight against drug abuse... "

Wankhede continued that his fight is for the honour of his family, "My family has nothing to do with my profession. They have nothing to do with my cases, my profession, but why are they feeling the brunt of these kinds of things? Hate messages are coming from Pakistan, the UAE, and Bangladesh. I will not accept that because of me, they are facing the brunt of it... We have regularly informed the police about the threats that my sister and my wife keep getting..."



Sameer expressed his faith in the legal system, saying, ".. I have faith in our judiciary, our constitution and the system of our country. I am a loyal soldier of the government of India. There are numerous checks and balances in our system, and there is a proper rule book, the Constitution, according to which we work. One person does not make the decisions here. Everything has been done in accordance with the rules and regulations. It is not about any publicity; it is about dignity. The kind of hate messages I have been getting, no self-respecting man will remain silent on it. I will fight this legal battle to whatever extent possible. I have presented all the messages in front of the Delhi High Court..."



On October 8, the Delhi High Court issued a summons to Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited and others in a civil defamation suit filed by Wankhede.



Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued a summons (notice) on the plea of Sameer Wankhede against Red Chillies Entertainment and others.



The High Court has asked Red Chillies Entertainment and others to file a reply within seven days. The petition has been asked to file a rejoinder within three days thereafter.



The court has asked the petitioner to supply a copy of the petition to all defendants. The matter has been listed on October 30 for a hearing.



The High Court refused to grant any instant relief to the petitioner and asked them to come after 10 days. In his suit, Wankhede has sought relief in the nature of a permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration, and damages against the production house, Netflix and others, adding that he has been aggrieved by a false, malicious, and defamatory video in Aryan Khan's directorial debut show, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.



"This series disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions," he claimed in his plea.



He also claimed that the series has been deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Sameer Wankhede's reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner, particularly when proceedings involving him and Aryan Khan remain pending before the Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court, Mumbai.