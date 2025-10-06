/Vijay Deverakonda clicked for the first time since engagement to Rashmika Mandanna, fans spot actor flaunting ring

Multiple media reports have stated that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad last week. While the couple have not confirmed the news, Deverakonda’s team did on their behalf. On the weekend, Vijay was spotted visiting Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi with his family after the engagement. As photos of the actor emerged on social media, fans were quick to spot a ring on Vijay’s ring finger.

Vijay Deverakonda visits Puttaparthi after engagement

Vijay’s PRO posted a video of his visit to Puttaparthi on social media, writing, “#VijayDeverakonda is at Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi to seek divine blessings.”

The video shows Vijay accompanied by his brother, actor Anand Deverakonda, and parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi. The actor was greeted by the temple management, who handed him a bouquet of flowers and a picture of Sathya Sai Baba before taking him in. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the actor flaunting his engagement ring.

Fans can’t keep calm as they spot an engagement ring

Soon, pictures and videos of Vijay’s visit began doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram with fans specially focusing on the engagement ring he was wearing. One fan posted pictures of the ring, writing, “Y'all said 'FAKE' Bro he FLEXED it on his finger!!!” Another wrote, “My love is finally engaged. That ring says it all, pure happiness and love.”

A fan even posted a different set of pictures, writing, “The engagement ring!! Congratulations, my loves.” An excited fan wrote in all caps, “SCREAMING CRYING THROWING CONFETTI MY FAVS ARE ENGAGEDDD!!! Congratulations, my loves.”

About Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating each other since they first worked together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam. Since then rumours of their relationship have been swirling on fan pages, gossip coloumns and social media.

In 2023, Vijay and Rashmika sparked rumours of being in a relationship when eagle-eyed fans spotted that they were vacationing together in the Maldives based on the pictures they posted.

The couple is reportedly planning to marry in February 2026.