/Rashmika Mandanna’s first post amid engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda leaves fans guessing

The internet has been abuzz ever since reports surfaced claiming that South cinema’s beloved duo, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, got secretly engaged. According to reports, the two stars allegedly exchanged rings on October 3, 2025, in an intimate ceremony held at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence. While fans await an official confirmation, Rashmika has finally broken her silence on social media, but her post had nothing to do with the engagement speculation.

Rashmika’s first Instagram post sparks curiosity

On Sunday, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram to share her first post since the engagement rumours, but instead of addressing the ongoing buzz, she dropped the teaser of her upcoming film, The Girlfriend. The actress also revealed the release date of the much-awaited movie, writing in her caption, "I know you guys have been waiting on this one and here it is.. #TheGirlfriend in theatres from NOVEMBER 7th, 2025. In Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam."

The post, although unrelated to her personal life, instantly became a trending topic across platforms, as fans flooded her comments, half expressing excitement for the film and half demanding clarity on her engagement status.

Fans react to Rashmika’s teaser post

The comment section of Rashmika’s post turned into a mix of film appreciation and engagement speculation. One curious fan asked, "Is the engagement news true?" while another wrote, "The teaser looks amazing, can’t wait for November 7th!" A third follower commented, "India’s favourite couple- Rashmika and Vijay!"

Despite the flood of questions, Rashmika has yet to respond, keeping the mystery alive.

What we know about The Girlfriend

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend features Rashmika Mandanna opposite Dheekshith Shetty and delves into modern-day love, relationships, and emotional compatibility. Interestingly, the teaser includes a voiceover by Vijay Deverakonda, further fueling fans’ curiosity about their personal and professional connection.

The teaser opens with Rashmika’s character in a heartfelt conversation at a restaurant- a scene that seemingly sets the tone for the film’s emotional narrative.

Engagement rumours continue to swirl

Reports suggest that Rashmika and Vijay’s engagement ceremony took place privately with only close friends and family in attendance. The two first sparked dating rumours during their time working together on Geetha Govindam, and their frequent public appearances since then have only intensified speculation.

While neither of the stars has confirmed or denied the engagement, reports claim that the couple may tie the knot in February 2026.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Kubera alongside Dhanush and will next appear in Thamma, a horror-comedy from the Maddock universe. Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, was last seen in Kingdom and has several films lined up, including Jana Gana Mana, VD 14, and SVC59.