The untimely death of singer Zubeen Garg has sent shockwaves across the nation. However, the death of the Assamese singer has taken a dark turn, with an investigation and several arrests taking place recently. As per reports, the Assam Police handed over the second post-mortem report of the late singer to his wife, Garima Saikia Garg. Let's delve into knowing more details.

Details about the second autopsy report of Zubeen Garg

As per sources, an officer from the CID's Special Investigation Team (SIT) delivered the report at Garima's residence in Kahilipara, Guwahati. The first mortem report, conducted in Singapore, where Garg died, had been handed over to her on Thursday. For the unversed, the second autopsy report was conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on September 23, before Garg’s cremation. His viscera samples were later sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL) in Delhi for further analysis.

Reports suggest that a nine-member SIT under the CID is probing the case, while the state government has also set up a one-man judicial commission for an independent inquiry. Garg had travelled to Singapore to attend the 4th edition of the Northeast India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his team.

Following the tragic death, festival organiser Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma and band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta were arrested and remanded in police custody for 14 days.

What more do we know about the Zubeen Garg death case?

The commission will inquire into the facts and the sequence of events that led to Zubeen’s death and investigate any possible foul play by individuals or authorities. Over 60 FIRs have been filed across Assam demanding justice.