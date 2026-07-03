/Here's every record Cristiano Ronaldo broke as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup clash

Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another remarkable chapter to his glittering career by becoming the oldest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup knockout-stage history as Portugal edged Croatia 2-1 in a dramatic Round of 32 clash on Thursday. At 41 years and 147 days old, the Portugal captain converted a second-half penalty to rewrite the record books, surpassing Lionel Messi as the oldest player to score in the World Cup knockout rounds. It was also Ronaldo's first-ever goal in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, making the milestone even more significant.

Portugal booked their place in the Round of 16 after surviving a tense finish, with Croatia having a late goal ruled out. Ronaldo also became the second-oldest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history overall. Only Cameroon legend Roger Milla, who scored at 42 years and 39 days during the 1994 tournament, remains ahead of the Portuguese superstar on the all-time list.

Ronaldo rewrites World Cup record books

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Ronaldo's historic strike added another landmark to an already unmatched international career. Already the oldest player to represent Portugal at a FIFA World Cup, he now holds the record as the oldest player ever to score in a men's FIFA World Cup knockout match.

The encounter also marked Ronaldo's 26th FIFA World Cup appearance, moving him ahead of several legendary players and leaving him just one appearance behind Germany icon Lothar Matthaus (27) on the all-time list. Argentina captain Lionel Messi continues to lead the standings with 29 World Cup appearances. The 41-year-old's latest achievement comes amid continued speculation that the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be the final international tournament of his legendary career. While retirement rumours continue to circulate, Ronaldo remains under contract with Al Nassr through the 2026–27 season.

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Oldest outfield player to start a World Cup knockout match

Ronaldo reached another historic milestone even before kickoff. At 41 years and 147 days, he became the oldest outfield player ever to start a men's FIFA World Cup knockout match, surpassing the previous mark set just a day earlier by Bosnia and Herzegovina captain Edin Dzeko, who started against the United States at 40 years and 106 days.