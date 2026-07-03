/Absolutely crazy! Goncalo Ramos sends Portugal to Round of 16, win 2-1 against Croatia

Portugal booked their place in the FIFA World Cup last 16 with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia on Thursday, as Goncalo Ramos scored a stoppage-time winner in a thrilling contest in Toronto. The decisive moment came in the fourth minute of added time when Ramos met a pinpoint cross from Rafael Leao with a powerful header, breaking Croatian hearts after they had dominated much of the match and created the better chances in difficult, humid conditions.

Croatia believed they had rescued extra time in the closing moments when Josko Gvardiol found the net, but celebrations were cut short after the goal was ruled out for offside, leaving the Croatian players devastated while Portugal celebrated a dramatic qualification. Cristiano Ronaldo also made a crucial contribution, scoring from the penalty spot to cancel out Ivan Perisic's second-half opener. The strike marked Ronaldo's first-ever goal in the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup, ensuring his international journey continues with a last-16 clash against Spain in Dallas on Monday.

Perisic had put Croatia ahead in the 53rd minute, calmly finishing beneath the advancing Diogo Costa after a well-timed run. Ronaldo thought he had equalised shortly afterwards after controlling a long pass and finishing confidently, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Portugal eventually drew level when Renato Veiga was fouled inside the penalty area by Nikola Vlasic.

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Following a VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty, and Ronaldo confidently converted by sending the ball straight down the middle. The match remained open throughout, with Croatia continuing to threaten. Mateo Kovacic came close with a low drive that Costa brilliantly tipped onto the post, while Petar Sucic also found the net only for the offside flag to deny him.