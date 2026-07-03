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Absolutely crazy! Goncalo Ramos sends Portugal to Round of 16, win 2-1 against Croatia

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 06:46 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 06:55 IST
Absolutely crazy! Goncalo Ramos sends Portugal to Round of 16, win 2-1 against Croatia

Goncalo Ramos Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Gonxalo Ramos scored a stoppage-time winner as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 to reach the World Cup Round of 16 and set up a clash with Spain

Portugal booked their place in the FIFA World Cup last 16 with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia on Thursday, as Goncalo Ramos scored a stoppage-time winner in a thrilling contest in Toronto. The decisive moment came in the fourth minute of added time when Ramos met a pinpoint cross from Rafael Leao with a powerful header, breaking Croatian hearts after they had dominated much of the match and created the better chances in difficult, humid conditions.

Croatia believed they had rescued extra time in the closing moments when Josko Gvardiol found the net, but celebrations were cut short after the goal was ruled out for offside, leaving the Croatian players devastated while Portugal celebrated a dramatic qualification. Cristiano Ronaldo also made a crucial contribution, scoring from the penalty spot to cancel out Ivan Perisic's second-half opener. The strike marked Ronaldo's first-ever goal in the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup, ensuring his international journey continues with a last-16 clash against Spain in Dallas on Monday.

Perisic had put Croatia ahead in the 53rd minute, calmly finishing beneath the advancing Diogo Costa after a well-timed run. Ronaldo thought he had equalised shortly afterwards after controlling a long pass and finishing confidently, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Portugal eventually drew level when Renato Veiga was fouled inside the penalty area by Nikola Vlasic.

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Following a VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty, and Ronaldo confidently converted by sending the ball straight down the middle. The match remained open throughout, with Croatia continuing to threaten. Mateo Kovacic came close with a low drive that Costa brilliantly tipped onto the post, while Petar Sucic also found the net only for the offside flag to deny him.

Ronaldo was substituted in the 81st minute, making way for Ruben Neves, but Croatia continued to press. Mario Pasalic nearly secured victory with a close-range header that drifted narrowly wide of the post. Just as extra time seemed inevitable, Rafael Leao produced a superb delivery for Ramos, whose perfectly timed header found the back of the net to send Portugal into the next round and end Croatia's World Cup campaign in heartbreaking fashion.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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