/Lamine Yamal's Batman chain steals the show before Spain's World Cup clash against Austria

Spain's teenage star Lamine Yamal grabbed the spotlight even before kickoff of Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Austria, making a stylish arrival at Los Angeles Stadium wearing a Batman chain that instantly caught fans' attention.
The 18-year-old Barcelona winger, who recently returned from a hamstring injury, arrived with the Spanish squad and greeted supporters before beginning his pre-match warm-up.
A video shared by the Spanish national team's official X account quickly went viral after Yamal confidently pointed toward his Batman chain while acknowledging fans, adding his trademark flair ahead of one of the biggest matches of his international career. The knockout fixture marked a significant milestone for both Yamal and Spain. It is the youngster's first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout appearance, while Spain are also playing their first international match at Los Angeles Stadium.
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Yamal's return to the starting lineup provides a timely boost for head coach Luis de la Fuente after the winger missed matches due to a hamstring injury. The Barcelona star also made history alongside club teammate Pau Cubarsí before the match even kicked off. According to Opta, Yamal and Cubarsí became the first pair of teenagers to start a FIFA World Cup knockout match together for the same country since Brazil legends Pelé and José Altafini achieved the feat against Wales in the 1958 quarter-finals, ending a remarkable 68-year wait.
Barcelona's influence was evident throughout Spain's starting XI, with Pedri and Dani Olmo also named in the lineup, giving the Catalan club four representatives. Rodri anchored the midfield alongside Pedri and Alex Baena, while Mikel Oyarzabal led the attack with support from Yamal. Spain's lineup featured Unai Simón in goal, with Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsí and Marc Cucurella forming the defence as the European champions began their World Cup knockout campaign.