/Zubeen Garg Island: Singapore's tribute to musical legend; showcases exact location on Google Maps where singer died

Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's untimely death at the age of 52 following a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore has shocked his fans and the entire showbiz industry. Garg was not only celebrated for his singing but also for his work as a songwriter, actor, and composer across multiple languages. Reportedly, as a symbolic tribute, the island has been renamed Zubeen Garg Island on Google Maps. Delve into knowing more details regarding it.

All about the name of Zubeen Garg Island

According to reports, Garg experienced breathing difficulties while swimming during a yacht outing and was rushed to a hospital, where he could not be revived. The preliminary death certificate issued by Singapore authorities cited “drowning” as the cause of death.

The island where he died in Singapore has reportedly been renamed Zubeen Garg Island on Google Maps. This gesture and tribute showcase the power, influence, and imprint he has left not only in Assam but internationally as well.

Netizens also appreciated the tribute and took to social media platforms to express their views. One user on X wrote, "Joy Zubeen Da". Another user wrote, "That's a beautiful way to honor his memory. A permanent tribute for a beloved artist". The singer was in Singapore to participate in the North East Festival and was scheduled to perform later that day. His sudden demise has left fans, supporters, and the Assamese community worldwide in shock and grief.

All about Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg began singing at the tender age of three and released his debut album Anamika in 1992. Some of his most popular Assamese albums include Maya, Zubeenor Gaan, Xabda, Pakhi, Shishu, and Jantra.