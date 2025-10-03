/The Life of a Showgirl: What is the reference of Elizabeth Taylor in Taylor Swift's 12th studio album



Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, was released on October 3 through Republic Records, much to the excitement of fans. The album has been described as a vibrant and lively project. But what caught the attention of fans is the reference to American actress Elizabeth Taylor, and what does it mean to the album?

Why was actress Elizabeth Taylor given as a reference in The Life of a Showgirl?

Ever since it was released, fans have not stopped themselves from raving about the singer's latest album. The album showcased the chaos due to fame in life and the endless love stories that become the hot topic for discussion.

The track ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ has a hidden reference which is an ode to the unidentified relationship with Richard Burton, as per the lyric 'Burton to my Taylor'. As per the report, the reference might be that Taylor Swift drew parallels to the icon and herself because of the public romances.

For the unversed, Elizabeth Taylor brought the controversial love life of the actress, who had been married eight times, including twice to the same man. This drew a large amount of media attention and public disapproval. Reportedly, during the production of the film Cleopatra in 1961, Taylor and co-star Richard Burton began an extramarital affair, which caused a scandal.

Who is Elizabeth Taylor?

Elizabeth Taylor was an English and American actress who began her career in the showbiz industry as a child actress in the early 1940s. She then became the world's highest-paid movie star in the 1960s, remaining a well-known public figure for the rest of her life.

She made her acting debut with a minor role in the Universal Pictures film There's One Born Every Minute (1942), but the studio ended her contract after a year. She was then signed by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and became a popular teen star after appearing in National Velvet (1944).