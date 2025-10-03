/The Life of a Showgirl: What is the reference of Elizabeth Taylor in Taylor Swift's 12th studio album

Taylor Swift recently released her 12th studio album, which is already creating a buzz. However, the reference to Elizabeth Taylor has grabbed attention. Read more to know what exactly it is about.
Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, was released on October 3 through Republic Records, much to the excitement of fans. The album has been described as a vibrant and lively project. But what caught the attention of fans is the reference to American actress Elizabeth Taylor, and what does it mean to the album?
Ever since it was released, fans have not stopped themselves from raving about the singer's latest album. The album showcased the chaos due to fame in life and the endless love stories that become the hot topic for discussion.
The track ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ has a hidden reference which is an ode to the unidentified relationship with Richard Burton, as per the lyric 'Burton to my Taylor'. As per the report, the reference might be that Taylor Swift drew parallels to the icon and herself because of the public romances.
For the unversed, Elizabeth Taylor brought the controversial love life of the actress, who had been married eight times, including twice to the same man. This drew a large amount of media attention and public disapproval. Reportedly, during the production of the film Cleopatra in 1961, Taylor and co-star Richard Burton began an extramarital affair, which caused a scandal.
Elizabeth Taylor was an English and American actress who began her career in the showbiz industry as a child actress in the early 1940s. She then became the world's highest-paid movie star in the 1960s, remaining a well-known public figure for the rest of her life.
Also Read: Wait, what? Mahesh Bhatt has fed 'Human flesh' for money, netizens call him 'Hannibal lector'
She made her acting debut with a minor role in the Universal Pictures film There's One Born Every Minute (1942), but the studio ended her contract after a year. She was then signed by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and became a popular teen star after appearing in National Velvet (1944).
She has been part of several feature films that include Anne of the Thousand Days, The Only Game in Town, Secret Ceremony, Boom!, Under Milk Wood, Hammersmith Is Out, Reflections in a Golden Eye, Doctor Faustus, and The Comedians, among others. Elizabeth Taylor has also been part of TV shows that include Elizabeth Taylor in London, Here's Lucy, Victory at Entebbe, General Hospital, and Between Friends, among others.