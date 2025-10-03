Wait, what? Mahesh Bhatt has fed 'Human flesh' for money, netizens call him 'Hannibal lector'

Mahesh Bhatt is known for speaking his mind and never fearing sharing his past life experiences and views. Recently, the veteran director has made a revelation that has sent shockwaves across social media.



When Mahesh Bhatt was made to eat human flesh



Making a shocking revelation, Bhatt shared the jaw-dropping story from his struggling days, revealing that he once followed the advice of a tantrik (occultist).

Add WION as a Preferred Source



He revealed that he was in his 20s, and he and his friend Arun Desai were struggling in their careers and were travelling to Bihar's Gaya. In between, they visited Varanasi to meet Arun's spiritual guru.



“There was a queue of very poor people waiting to have an audience with that guruji. He was a tantrik, a young man who held a bottle of rum in his hand and would keep on dancing," Bhatt said.



The tantrik sensed that Bhatt was a non-believer and asked the duo to return the next day. However, when they returned the next day, the filmmaker was given human flesh and was asked to feed it to their potential investor to make him give the money.



He said, ''Take this and feed it to your potential investor, and he will give you money." Bhatt added that he felt like he had found “the key to this kingdom of money".



The duo then went to Gaya to meet their potential investor. They then executed a plan to make the person eat paan (betel leaf), which had human flesh in it.

“Somewhere in the outskirts of Gaya, there was this zamindar, who used to sit behind this mosquito net and had security men holding guns.,''Bhatt recalled before adding, ‘’Then it struck us, to buy a paan and put this on a paan and give it to him," Bhatt shared.



The filmmaker said, “And slowly, he brought it close to his mouth and then, he started chewing it. We felt that we have hit the bull’s eye."

Screengrab of a comment on Reddit Photograph: (Reddit)

Following what the occultist told them, Bhatt believed that finally everything would be sorted. But unfortunately, the investor didn't lend any money to them.

Screengrab of a comment on Reddit Photograph: (Reddit)

Bhatt's revelation went viral across social media, with many bashing the director.

One user on Reddit wrote,'' This man is such a creep! Sounds believable, he could totally fall to this level. As if smooching his own daughter wasn't enough!''