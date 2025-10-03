/D4vd case update: Singer's manager breaks silence amid ongoing investigation of Celeste Rivas' death



American singer D4vd's case has sparked worldwide discussion. Ever since the dead body of a 15-year-old girl named Celeste Rivas was found, there has been constant scrutiny of the case. With several twists and turns in the case, there has been a new update in which the singer's manager has now opened up about this. Let's take a look and delve more into the details.

What did D4vd's manager say about the case?

According to a report by E! News, D4vd's manager, Josh Marshall, has addressed the controversy in connection with the death case of Celeste Rivas. Reportedly, Josh Marshall stated in TikTok that, “This has been a tough time for my family, as I am a father of 3 children. I've never received any emails. I had zero knowledge of anything, and I don't live in California.”

Reportedly, Josh Marshall also said, “Also, I work remotely 95% of the time and my job doesn't require me to have much interaction with any of my clients/David. There are many others who work with me on a day-to-day basis, not me. This news is tragic for me and for her family. I hope the proper authorities get to the bottom of it soon.”

“A lot of this is speculation and alleged. In the meantime, I am with my family helping them emotionally get through the news of this tragedy,” Josh Marshall.

D4vd case: Tesla car, death and more

As per several reports, a Tesla registered to the singer was discovered on September 8 to have human remains of a teenage girl in the front trunk after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a foul odour coming from the vehicle. Reports suggest that the cause of death is yet to be revealed by the authorities.

The report of the Daily Mail also suggests that D4vd was in an underage relationship with Celest. Sources have also claimed that D4vd first made contact with Rivas through the social media platform Twitch, which is also a gaming platform, when she was only 12. Reportedly, so far, the authorities have not issued any update on their investigation, and no arrests have been made. Moreover, no suspects have been publicly named.

