/Kantara-Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty's mythological action drama creates storm on day one, mints THIS much

One of the biggest films of the year, the Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter One, finally released in cinemas on October 2, on the occasion of Dusshera. The prequel had created quite a buzz ever since it was announced, be it for the visuals, the cast, or the controversies surrounding it. Now that it has finally graced the big screens, Kantara: Chapter One is already raging with numbers at the box office. Let's delve into knowing how much it earned on day one.

Box office report of day one of Kantara: Chapter One

According to the Sacnilk report, Kantara: Chapter One earned around Rs 50 crore net in India on day one for all languages. As per the estimates of Sacnilk, the Hindi version of the film collected Rs 19-21 crores net.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The film had an overall 88.13% Kannada occupancy on October 2. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Shivamogga (99.25%), Kundapura (99%), Manipal (95.75%), Raichur (94.75%), and Bengaluru (90.25%).

The Sacnilk report states that the opening of Kantara 2 is by far the second biggest for a Kannada film after Yash-fronted KGF: Chapter 1, which took the domestic opening of Rs 134.50 crore gross in 2022.

Kantara-Chapter 1: Plot, cast, and more

Kantara: Chapter One, helmed and written by Rishab Shetty, is set in the pre-colonial coastal Karnataka. The film is expected to explore the ancient roots of the Bhoota Kola ritual and the mythological lore and history which was explored in the first film. Apart from Rishab Shetty, the film stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Pramod Shetty, Naveen D. Padil, Prakash Thuminad, Bala Rajwadi, and Sampath Ram, among others. Apart from the original Kannada language, it was also released in dubbed versions of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Also Read: Canadian theatres pull all Indian films following two arson and shooting attacks

Reportedly, a grand war sequence was filmed and choreographed by national and international experts. The sequence included over 500 skilled fighters, and nearly 300 people were cast in this. As per reports, it was shot on a 25-acre set in Karnataka's mountains, and the sequence took nearly 50 days to film.