/Smriti Irani performs Dhunuchi Naach at Durga Puja pandal | Watch video

The five-day festival of Durga Puja has come to an end, and the festival has been celebrated across the country with much zeal and enthusiasm. On the last day of Durga Puja, which has been celebrated with the ritual of Sindoor Khela, actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani joined the devotees at Delhi's Pandara Road.

Several videos have been going viral, and among all, one such video is of Irani.

In the viral clip, the BJP leader was seen performing Dhunuchi Naach at a puja pandal.

Wearing a red saree with white prints in a Bengali style, Irani can be seen roaming at the pandal before she starts dancing with other fellow devotees, carrying incense burners in her hand. Adding more grandeur to her look, Smriti also wore gold jewellery with a beautiful necklace and ear-cuff earrings.

Smriti has actively taken part in the five-day festival. She has also shared photos from the last day of the festival when she was seen applying sindoor (vermillion) on the Goddess Durga idol.

Sharing the photos, Smriti wrote,''Ma 🌺 don’t leave ..❤️#eshoma #shubhobijoya 🙏🏼🙏🏼.''

Not only Irani, but Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta also visited a Durga Puja pandal in Greater Kailash-2. She also took part in Dhunuchi Naach with other women.

Earlier in the day, Irani also shared greetings for the festival of Vijayadashami.

Taking to X, the actress wrote,''Where there is righteousness, there is victory! Heartfelt greetings to all of you on the festival of Vijayadashami, which symbolizes the triumph of righteousness and truth. This festival conveys the message of incorporating into our lives the ideals of the epitome of propriety, Lord Shri Ram, along with patience, sacrifice, and valor. Jai Jai Shri Ram!''