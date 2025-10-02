/Kajol takes part in Sindoor Khela ceremony with daugher Nysa, watch viral videos

The nine days of Navratri and five days of Durga Puja have concluded with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra. The festival was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across the country. Bollywood diva Kajol marked the occasion at the North Bombay Pandal, where she took part in the traditional Sindoor Khela ceremony.

The Bengali Hindu ritual is performed before Durga Visarjan (the immersion of the idol).

Kajol participated in the Sindoor Khela ceremony along with her daughter, Nysa.

The actress celebrates Durga Puja every year with her entire family and makes it a point to attend the festivities on all five days with much enthusiasm.

On Thursday (October 2), Kajol donned a stunning white-and-red saree as she joined the Sindoor Khela ritual, during which married women offer vermillion to Goddess Durga.

In viral photos and videos, the actress was also seen playfully applying vermillion to her friends and family members.

In another clip, Kajol was seen chatting with her sister Tanisha Mukherjee, who sought her blessing by touching her feet. The heartfelt moment between the sisters was captured inside the pandal.

Tanisha wore a red saree in a signature Bengali style.

Another touching moment was shared between Kajol and her daughter, Nysa, as the two were seen hugging in front of the pandal. The mother-daughter duo also applied sindoor to the idol of the Goddess.

The videos have now gone viral on social media.