/Durga Puja 2025: Alia Bhatt shares candid moments with Rani Mukerji; Hrithik Roshan joins the celebrations

Bollywood’s festive spirit was in full swing as actors Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan joined the celebrations at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, hosted by the Mukerji family. The Maha Navami gathering turned into a star-studded affair with several celebrities stopping by to seek blessings of Goddess Durga and bond with their colleagues.

Alia Bhatt wins hearts with her festive look

Alia Bhatt made a graceful entry in a traditional golden saree teamed with an ivory blouse, minimal makeup, and a black bindi. She was welcomed warmly by Rani Mukerji, and the two were seen sharing cheerful moments together. Alia even clicked selfies with Rani, her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, and Tanishaa Mukerji.

In one candid moment, Alia accidentally stepped on Rani’s saree while posing, leaving both actresses in fits of laughter. Later, she was surrounded by fans eager for pictures, and true to her charming persona, she patiently posed for selfies before heading out.

Hrithik Roshan joins the festivities

Adding to the star power, Hrithik Roshan also visited the pandal dressed in an all-white ensemble: shirt, trousers, and a matching cap. His appearance drew much attention from devotees and fans alike. Hrithik was warmly greeted by Tanishaa Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji.

A celebrity-studded pandal

The Mukerji family’s Durga Puja celebrations have always been a magnet for Bollywood stars. This year was no different. Apart from Alia and Hrithik, filmmaker Karan Johar and model Rhea Pillai were also spotted at the venue.

Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and their daughter Nysa offered prayers earlier in the day, while stars like Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, and Bipasha Basu had visited the pandal in the past few days.