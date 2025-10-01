/Tiger Shroff to make Hollywood debut with Sylvester Stallone? Here's what reports say

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is set to showcase his prolific martial arts skills in the Western world. If reports are to be believed, Shroff is in talks with Amazon MGM for a pan-world project that may mark his Hollywood debut.

In this speculated project, Shroff could share the screen with Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone and martial arts star Tony Jaa.

Is Tiger Shroff making his Hollywood debut?



Shroff, who has been waiting for his next hit project, is reportedly in discussions with the coveted studio for this ambitious actioner.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Amazon MGM is developing an action film that aims to bring together Stallone, Jaa, and Shroff.

“Amazon MGM is developing an action film which has the possibility of bringing together Sylvester Stallone, Tony Jaa and Tiger Shroff. It’s a global project, and the idea is to make it in the format of a multi-lingual film,” a source was quoted as saying.

It has been noted that the project has already been pitched to all three actors, who have expressed interest in collaborating. The film may even be directed by an Indian filmmaker.

“The director of the film could be an Indian name only, and the details have been kept under wraps for now. Tiger Shroff is excited to team up with his idol, Sylvester Stallone in this one of its kind Pan-World action spectacle,” the source added.

The project would mark Shroff’s international debut, and it would also be the first time Stallone and Jaa star in a project associated with Indian names for such massive projects. For the unversed, the Hollywood actor has earlier made a cameo performance in Akshay Kumar's Kambakkt Ishq.

“Stallone has made a cameo once in Kambakkt Ishq, however, this one could be his full-fledged feature film if an Indian name comes on board,” the source shares.

If everything goes as planned, the untitled action film is expected to go on floors in April 2026. Notably, there has been no official confirmation of this project yet, and the news is based solely on reports from industry sources.

