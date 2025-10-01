/Is Keith Urban dating 'another woman' amid split from Nicole Kidman? Here's what reports say

Rumours have turned out to be true, and now the entire world knows it. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, one of Hollywood’s star couples, have separated after 19 years of marriage. On Sept 30, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban.

In the court documents, the actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She also listed the date of separation as Sep 30, the date of filing.

Is Keith Urban dating another woman?

Soon after the news broke, reports surfaced suggesting that Urban may be involved with another woman. However, these claims have not been confirmed. According to TMZ, members of the couple’s inner circle and the Nashville community believe a second woman may be involved, hinting at the Australian singer's affair.

Several sources have told TMZ, "all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."

One Nicole source adds, "It's all over Nashville."

It has also been said that Keith and Nicole got separated in June. However, it was Nick who wanted to save the marriage and keep the family together. They have agreed on a parenting plan for their daughter, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Has Keith Urban already moved on?

A day after the separation, it has been said that Keith seems to have moved on. TMZ has reported that Keith has already rented his own home in

Nashville with 'no signs' of reconciliation.

A close source tells People that she didn't make her decision lightly and felt betrayed.

‘’Their split is turning dramatic. Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed,” the source says. “She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on."