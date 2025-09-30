/Calvin Harris set to make India debut with two-city tour this November; Dates, tickets, and more

Electronic music fans in India are in for a historic treat, Calvin Harris is finally bringing his chart-topping beats to the country. The Grammy Award-winning producer, DJ, and songwriter, often hailed as the King of Dance Music, will make his much-awaited India debut this November with a two-city tour.

When and where to catch Calvin Harris in India

The tour, produced and promoted by Sunburn and BookMyShow Live, kicks off in Mumbai on November 8, 2025, before heading to Bengaluru on November 9, 2025. Fans can expect two unforgettable nights filled with Harris’s career-defining tracks, dazzling visuals, and the signature energy that has made him one of the most celebrated names in electronic music.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ticket sales and pre-sale details

The ticket rollout begins with a special pre-sale for credit card holders on October 6, 2025, at 12 pm, followed by general ticket sales opening on October 8, 2025, at 12 pm exclusively on BookMyShow. While the venues and supporting acts are yet to be revealed, excitement among fans is already at a fever pitch.

Calvin Harris: The global dance music phenomenon

With over 35 billion streams across platforms, Harris has dominated the global dance scene for more than a decade. From his early breakthrough with I Created Disco (2007) to his era-defining hits like We Found Love, Summer, How Deep Is Your Love, and One Kiss, his music has become the soundtrack to festivals, clubs, and playlists worldwide.

His collaborations read like a who’s who of global music, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith, Pharrell Williams, Travis Scott, Katy Perry, and more. He’s headlined Coachella, electrified Ibiza residencies, and lit up Las Vegas, and now, his iconic sound will finally land on Indian soil.

Why this tour matters

For Indian EDM fans, this tour is more than just a concert, it’s a cultural milestone. Calvin Harris’s music helped shape the early EDM wave in India, giving young audiences a new sonic vocabulary of drops and hooks that defined an era. His India debut promises a career-spanning setlist, uniting millennials who grew up on his anthems with Gen Z fans discovering his beats anew.

Sunburn CEO Karan Singh shared, “Electronic music has always had a special resonance with Indian fans, and Calvin Harris’s debut is the culmination of that growing energy. We’re thrilled to finally give fans this long-awaited experience.”

BookMyShow Live’s chief business officer Naman Pugalia added, “This is more than a concert, it’s a landmark cultural moment for India’s live entertainment industry. Calvin Harris’s debut shows our country’s rising presence on the global music map.”