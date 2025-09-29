/Trump declares 100% tariffs on all foreign movies; What it means for Hollywood



U.S. President Donald Trump has declared that all films produced outside the United States will face a 100% tariff, a drastic policy shift that could reshape global cinema and unsettle Hollywood’s international ties.

The announcement was made on Trump’s Truth Social account on Monday, where he accused other nations of stripping America of its once-thriving movie industry. "Our movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other countries, just like stealing candy from a baby," he wrote.

A blow to global film trade

The move is unprecedented in scope. For decades, U.S. studios have relied on foreign markets for box-office success, co-productions, and lower-cost filming locations. Industry reports warn that the tariffs could disrupt not only imports of foreign films but also joint projects where production and post-production work is spread across multiple countries.

Shares of Netflix dropped 1.4% in premarket trading, while Warner Bros Discovery fell 0.6%, reflecting investor concern over potential fallout.

Unclear legal path

What remains murky is how such tariffs would be legally enforced. Trade experts point out that films are typically considered intellectual property and fall under services trade, an area where the U.S. usually runs a surplus. Analysts suggest the tariffs could face legal challenges both domestically and internationally.

Hollywood executives, meanwhile, are uncertain about the scope. Would the tariffs apply to streaming platforms, foreign-financed American films, or co-productions with international studios? The lack of clarity has left entertainment companies scrambling for answers.

Part of wider protectionist agenda

Trump has been gradually expanding tariffs beyond manufacturing into cultural and consumer industries. Alongside films, he also announced fresh levies on imported furniture, citing economic losses in states like North Carolina. The move continues his broader “America First” trade agenda, which has seen tariffs imposed on pharmaceuticals, heavy trucks, and household goods in recent weeks.

Industry reaction

Many in Hollywood fear that the new policy could backfire. Studios like Disney, Paramount, and Warner Bros often shoot abroad to reduce costs, and international markets, particularly China make up a significant share of their revenue. Restricting access to foreign productions could hinder growth at a time when studios are still recovering from the pandemic and adjusting to changing streaming dynamics.

Despite skepticism, Trump doubled down in his post, stressing that the tariffs are meant to “level the playing field” and bring film production back to U.S. soil. “We want movies made in America again,” he said.