/‘He’s going to have problems like no Mayor in the history of NYC’: Trump threatens to hold federal funds if Zohran Mamdani wins mayoral elex

US President Donald Trump threatened on Monday (September 29) that he would hold the federal funds to New York City if Zohran Mamdani wins the mayoral election. Trump, via a post on Truth Social, said, “Self-proclaimed New York City Communist, Zohran Mamdani, who is running for Mayor, will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party. He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City.”

“Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises. He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him? This ideology has failed, always, for thousands of years. It will fail again, and that’s guaranteed!” the American president added.

This came just a day after the current Mayor Eric Adams withdrew his name from the candidates list, after multiple pushes by the American president. This so former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who polls show is Mamdani’s closest challenger, can come closer to a win.

‘Despite all we’ve achieved’

Adam posted a video on X on Sunday (September 28) and said, “Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign.”

“The constant media speculation about my future and the campaign finance board’s decision to withhold millions of dollars have undermined my ability to raise the funds needed for a serious campaign,” he added.

‘We’re going to show...’