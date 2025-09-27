/Palestinians to stay in Gaza, Israel will coexist ‘peacefully’: Trump’s 21-point plan REVEALED. Note: It might shock Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump, who shook most of the world in February by announcing his Gaza takeover plan and saying that he would relocate the Palestinians to a "big, beautiful" place, has proposed a fresh plan to end the war in the strip. In the 21-point proposal, Trump's stance on Gaza seems flipped as the plan encourages Palestinians to remain in Gaza till there is a way to get a Palestinian state.

America shared the document with a few Arab and Muslim countries earlier this week on the United Nations General Assembly sidelines. As per the Times of Israel, the plan also features clauses that have been staples in various proposals crafted by different stakeholders in recent months: release of all hostages, Hamas’s removal from power.

This sudden change in Trump's stance came as a shock to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies, who had long been working to encourage Palestinians to migrate from Gaza. Moreover, the US plan insists that Israel and the Palestinians agree on a “political horizon” for “peaceful coexistence.”

While the plan, designed by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, seems largely in favour of the Palestinians, it also has clauses that Israel has long demanded, such as a commitment for Hamas to disarm, the demilitarisation of Gaza, and the establishment of a process to de-radicalise the population.

What's inside the 21-pointers plan?

1. Gaza will be a de-radicalised, terror-free zone.

2. Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of its people.

3. If both Hamas and Israel agree to the proposal, the war will end immediately.

4. Hamas will release all living and deceased hostages within 48 hours of Israel publicly accepting the deal.

5. Once the hostages are returned, Israel will free several hundred Palestinian security prisoners serving life sentences and over 1,000 Gazans arrested since the start of the war

6. Hamas members who commit to peaceful coexistence will be granted amnesty, while members who wish to leave the Strip will be granted safe passage

7. Humanitarian aid will surge in Gaza at rates no lower than the benchmarks set in the January 2025 hostage deal: 600 trucks of aid per day.

8. Aid will be distributed, without interference from either side, by the United Nations and the Red Crescent.

9. Gaza will be governed by a temporary, transitional government of Palestinian technocrats.

10. An economic plan will be created to rebuild Gaza through the convening of experts with experience in constructing modern Middle East cities.

11. An economic zone will be established, with reduced tariffs and access rates to be negotiated by participating countries.

12. No one will be forced to leave Gaza, but those who choose to leave will be allowed to return.

13. Hamas will have no role in Gaza’s governance, as mentioned by the Palestinian president.

14. A security guarantee will be provided by regional partners to ensure that Hamas and other Gaza factions comply with their obligations.

15. America will work with Arab and other international partners to develop a temporary international stabilisation force. The force will deploy in Gaza to oversee security in the Strip.

16. Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza.

17. If Hamas delays or rejects this proposal, the above points will proceed in terror-free areas.

18. Israel agrees not to carry out future strikes in Qatar.

19. A process will be established to de-radicalise the population.

20. When all this is done, work will begin for a Palestinian statehood.