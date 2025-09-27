‘Any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response: Russia’s Lavrov. 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while addressing the UN General Assembly on Saturday (September 27), warned that there will be a "decisive response" to any "aggression" after US President Donald Trump backed calls to shoot down Russian planes that violate NATO airspace. "Russia is being accused of almost planning to attack the North Atlantic alliance and the European Union countries," Lavrov said.

"Russia has never had and does not have any such intentions. However, any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response," he added. His statement came after multiple NATO countries alleged that Russian fighter jets and drones have violated their airspace in Europe over recent weeks.

'Israel trying to blow up Middle East'

The Russian FM accused Israel of seeking to "blow up" the whole Middle East. He slammed the Israeli attack on Qatar and Iran and also opposed calls to annex the West Bank. "Israel's illegal use of force against the Palestinians and aggressive actions against Iran, Qatar, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq today threaten to blow up the entire Middle East," Lavrov said.

The Russian FM further slammed the Western recognition of a Palestinian state, saying, "What took them so long?"

West 'sabotaging' Iran diplomacy with UN sanctions

Lavrov further accused the Western powers of sabotaging diplomacy on Iran through the reimposition of UN sanctions expected within hours.