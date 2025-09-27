/‘Patriot system operating in Ukraine’: Zelensky reveals Israel delivered US-made defence system, two more to arrive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (Sep 27) said that Kyiv received a US-made Patriot air defence system from Israel a month earlier, adding that he is expecting to receive two more in the fall. Zelensky made the remarks while speaking at a press briefing after his return from the United Nations, where he met with US President Donald Trump and other senior officials of the US administration. He said that his meeting with the US president was “very good.”

“The Israeli (Patriot) system is operating in Ukraine. It has been operating for a month. We will receive two Patriot systems in the fall,” Zelensky said.

The statement comes as Ukraine scrambles to beef up its air defences ahead of winter, during which attacks on heating infrastructure are frequent. Russia has been sending barrages of drones and missiles to Ukraine, forcing Kyiv to ramp up its air defences.

Ukraine to discuss weapons purchase deals with US

Zelensky said that the US and Ukrainian delegations will be holding several meetings to discuss weapons purchases in September-October through “various programmes.” He did not specify the source of financing.

The Ukrainian leader added that Kyiv has provided Washington with a list of weapons sought by Ukraine as part of a $90 billion arms purchase plan from the US.

When asked about media reports claiming Ukraine requested long-range Tomahawk missiles from the US, Zelensky said that Kyiv was “ready for separate agreements on specific types of weapons, including long-range weapons.” He did not provide further details regarding the deals, calling it “a very sensitive issue.”

Zelensky added that Ukraine and the US now have “a mutual understanding of what is really happening on the battlefield and what progress can be made.”

Israel’s stance on Russia-Ukraine war