/D4vd case: Was Celeste Rivas dead weeks before she was discovered in singer's registered Tesla?

D4vd's case involving the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas has gone through several twists, and reports of her being dead weeks before she was discovered are doing the rounds. Read more details.
American singer D4vd's case has grabbed attention worldwide. This is ever since he was involved in the death case of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, in which her body was found in a highly decomposed state in the singer's registered Tesla car. With several twists and turns in the case, reports of her being dead weeks before she was found have surfaced. Let's take a look at more key details.
According to a report by PEOPLE, LAPD Captain and Commanding Officer Scot M. Williams said that many questions remain about the death of Celeste Rivas. They stated, "We know for sure Celeste Rivas died, and someone placed her body in the front trunk area of D4vd's Tesla.
Williams further said, “We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so it is very likely Celeste Rivas had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered.”
According to reports, a Tesla registered to singer D4vd was ticketed just 11 days before the body of Celeste Rivas was discovered dead in the trunk of the same car.
After the body was discovered, reportedly, police had served a search warrant at the house and took several items as possible evidence into her death. As per reports, D4vd moved out of the home in September 2024.
As per a report of PEOPLE, D4vd had been staying at an LA property with his manager, but the duo moved out after a few items, including electronics, were seized from the home. Although Williams couldn't confirm what exactly was taken from the property.
As per reports, forensic experts and law enforcement dive into the case; many questions about D4vd's connection to Celeste and their shared tattoo add layers of intrigue to this disturbing incident.
The case revolving around D4vd began when reports of a Tesla registered to the singer were discovered on September 8 to have human remains of a teenage girl in the front trunk after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of foul odour coming from the vehicle. Reports suggest that the cause of death is yet to be revealed by the authorities.