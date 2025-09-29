/D4vd case: Was Celeste Rivas dead weeks before she was discovered in singer's registered Tesla?

American singer D4vd's case has grabbed attention worldwide. This is ever since he was involved in the death case of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, in which her body was found in a highly decomposed state in the singer's registered Tesla car. With several twists and turns in the case, reports of her being dead weeks before she was found have surfaced. Let's take a look at more key details.

Was Celeste Rivas dead before she was found in Tesla?

According to a report by PEOPLE, LAPD Captain and Commanding Officer Scot M. Williams said that many questions remain about the death of Celeste Rivas. They stated, "We know for sure Celeste Rivas died, and someone placed her body in the front trunk area of D4vd's Tesla.

Williams further said, “We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so it is very likely Celeste Rivas had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered.”

All about the D4vd case when Celeste Rivas' body was found

According to reports, a Tesla registered to singer D4vd was ticketed just 11 days before the body of Celeste Rivas was discovered dead in the trunk of the same car.

After the body was discovered, reportedly, police had served a search warrant at the house and took several items as possible evidence into her death. As per reports, D4vd moved out of the home in September 2024.

More details about the D4vd case

As per a report of PEOPLE, D4vd had been staying at an LA property with his manager, but the duo moved out after a few items, including electronics, were seized from the home. Although Williams couldn't confirm what exactly was taken from the property.

As per reports, forensic experts and law enforcement dive into the case; many questions about D4vd's connection to Celeste and their shared tattoo add layers of intrigue to this disturbing incident.