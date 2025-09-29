/Ranbir Kapoor teases about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park: 'It is just crazy'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial debut, Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, roared into cinemas and brought in good numbers at the box office when it was released in 2023. Following the blockbuster success of the first part, the Bollywood actor has now given an update on the second installment, titled Animal Park. Let's delve into knowing what he reveals.

Ranbir Kapoor's update on Animal sequel, Animal Park

During an Instagram live session from the ARKS account, Ranbir Kapoor shared an update about the film when he was asked. He stated, “Animal Park should start in 2027. Sandeep has been interacting with me on the idea, the music, and the characters, and it's just crazy, and I can't wait to be on set.”

Before this update, as per a report to Deadline, Ranbir had revealed, "I think he (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) just kind of flirted with what he really wants to do with the movie. He wants to make it over three parts; the second part is called Animal Park".

All about Animal

Animal tells the story of a son of a wealthy, powerful industrialist who returns to India and undergoes a remarkable transformation as he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance against those threatening his father's life.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Suresh Oberoi, among others. The film's soundtrack album was composed by Pritam, JAM8, Vishal Mishra, Jaani, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Ashim Kemson, and Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. After making his debut in Saawariya, there has been no looking back in his acting career. From Wake Up Sid to Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, the actor rose to prominence.

After gaining dominance over his acting skills with the release of Animal in 2023, Ranbir Kapoor is now jam-packed with several projects. He has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, one of the most anticipated films of 2026. The film will feature Ranbir alongside his wife, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir Kapoor's other project, Ramayana: The Introduction, and its sequel, Ramayana: The Conclusion, are produced by Namit Malhotra and have a massive budget of Rs 835 crores, making it one of the expensive Indian films ever made.