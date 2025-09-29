/'Well played Abhishek Bachchan': Amitabh Bachchan trolls Shoaib Akhtar as India beats Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 finals

As the Indian cricket team picked up its ninth Asia Cup trophy on Sunday night by defeating Pakistan by five wickets, celebrations erupted on social media. Fans took to celebrate the win, and one that stood out was by none other than Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Bachchan, like most elated Indian cricket fans, expressed joy over India's win but also added a cheeky line, trolling Pakistan.

What Amitabh Bachchan wrote on X



Taking to X, Big B expressed joy as India defeated Pakistan in Asia Cup final. But the superstar also looped in his son Abhishek Bachchan in his celebratory post. Bachchan wrote in Hindi,"Jeet Gaye! Well played 'Abhishek Bachchan' Udhar zabaan ladkhadai, aur idhar bina batting, bowling fielding kiye, ladkhada diya dushman ko!! Bolti bandh! Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Maa Durga!! (We won! Well played 'Abhishek Bachchan'. A slip of tongue there, and here a slip on the field, we shut down the opponent with our perfromance!)

Bachchcan's cheeky post left fans in splits.

What's the context?



Big B's tweet was a clear throwback reference to a viral gaffe that Pakistan’s former speedster Shoaib Akhtar made recently. Akhtar appeared on a sports show ahead of the Asia Cup final and accidentally referred to “Abhishek Bachchan” instead of Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma while discussing strategies.“If Pakistan manage to get Abhishek Bachchan out in a hypothetical situation, what happens to India’s middle order?” Akhtar said, before being corrected by the host.

The slip instantly set social media alight, and even Abhishek Bachchan joined in the banter. Quoting the clip, he wrote, “Sir, with all due respect... don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket.”



On Sunday night, Abhishek's dad referenced his old tweet and continued with playful trolling as he joined India in celebrating the big win.

Celebrities express joy over India's win



While Big B's playful trolling was one of the high points of social media, there were other celebrities too, who took to X to express joy over India's win. Stars like Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher, and Preity Zinta joined in with celebratory posts.



In the final of the Asia Cup 2025, India beat Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday (Sep 28) to lift the trophy for the record ninth time. The final took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and India chased down 147 with just two balls to spare.