/Team India refuses to collect Asia Cup trophy from PCB chairman Naqvi after Dubai showdown

Team India refused to collect the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) head Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), late after the grand finale against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday (Sep 28). Team India defended their Asia Cup title in a nervy final against their arch-rivals, beating them by five wickets. Following the win, the Indian Team management informed the ACC and the broadcasters of its decision not to collect the trophy from Naqvi, with Simon Doull, the presenter, also announcing the same in the delayed presentation ceremony.

Even though Abhishek Sharma collected his Player of the Tournament cheque, award and a car as a prize for his inspired performance, expressing ecstasy over India's win, the winning Indian Team did not collect the trophy from Naqvi tonight. They, however, walked to the podium to celebrate the ceremony, but without holding any trophy.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation," informs Simon Doull, as quoted by Cricbuzz.



Even though none of the concerned boards explained why the presentation ceremony was delayed, the latest reports indicate that Naqvi's firm stance of handing over the trophy to India despite knowing their decision led to the organisers failing to reach a middle ground. Naqvi, however, stood at the podium holding the trophy and had to leave with it after learning of Team India’s decision to boycott greeting its Pakistani counterparts.

No handshake, trophy presentation? Why?



Early in April this year, several Pakistani-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight in India’s Kashmir in the most barbaric attack on Indian soil since the 2019 Pulwama bombing. India retaliated with Operation Sindoor a fortnight later, neutralising countless terror camps across PoK and Pakistan in precise air strikes, leading to heightened cross-border tensions.



Although a mutual agreement led to a ceasefire, the Indian government cut all diplomatic ties with Pakistan; the two countries and their respective boards, however, agreed to honour multi-team commitments, resulting in India and Pakistan sharing the same group and playing thrice in the 2025 Asia Cup.

