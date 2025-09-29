/‘Operation Sindoor on the games field,’ PM Modi lauds Indian Team for Asia Cup triumph

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the Men in Blue for their record ninth Asia Cup title on Sunday (Sep 28) in Dubai. India beat Pakistan by five wickets in a nervy final to complete a hat-trick of wins over their arch-rivals in this edition, with PM Modi also mentioning how it is similar to India's win in Operation Sindoor. With plenty happening in the background surrounding these two nations, India and Pakistan facing off in this eight-team tournament was the biggest talking point; however, after both governments and their respective boards agreed to play each other, it all boiled down to on-field cricket, with Team India prevailing on all occasions.

Taking to his social media handles, PM Modi posted,



“#OperationSindoor on the games field.

Outcome is the same - India wins!

Congrats to our cricketers.”

Meanwhile, following the Pahalgam terror attack in India’s Kashmir early this year, where Pakistani-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in the most barbaric attack on Indian soil since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, India retaliated with Operation Sindoor a fortnight later. A series of precise air strikes that neutralised countless terror camps across PoK and Pakistan led to escalating cross-border tensions between both countries.

Although the Indian government severed all diplomatic ties with Pakistan, the BCCI and PCB agreed to honour their international commitments, with cricket getting underway in a hybrid model. While India emerged victorious by seven wickets in their first face-off since the Pahalgam terror attack, they also stood tall in their second head-to-head tie in this tournament in the Super Fours. In the grand finale, Team India was again successful in beating Pakistan, inflicting a five-wicket defeat on Salman Agha’s side.

What happened in the final?



India won the toss and elected to bowl first. Unlike on the past two occasions, the Pakistani openers got off to a brilliant start, with Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman stitching an 84-run stand for the first wicket. Although Farhan completed his second fifty against India, none of the remaining batters provided any support as Pakistan lost their last nine wickets for just 33 runs. Crumbling under pressure, they got all out on 146 inside 20 overs.

